Hasbro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $876.1 million.

Hasbro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.55 per share.

