GLG Life Tech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) _ GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The sweetener maker posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLGLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLGLF