Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $5.6 million.

The Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $107.8 million in the period.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $445 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.25, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBCP