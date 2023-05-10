Babcock & Wilcox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $257.2 million in the period.

Babcock & Wilcox shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BW