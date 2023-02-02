Bristol Myers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.02 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.41 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.33 billion, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.16 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.95 to $8.25 per share.

Bristol Myers shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 7%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMY