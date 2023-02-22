Standard Motor Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 69 cents per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $308.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.4 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMP