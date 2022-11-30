La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) _ La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $46.1 million.

The Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.05 per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $611.3 million in the period.

