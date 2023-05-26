Buckle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $42.9 million.

The Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $282.8 million in the period.

Buckle shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 3% in the last 12 months.

