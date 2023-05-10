AP NEWS
    Digimarc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 10, 2023 GMT

    BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 45 cents per share.

    The online marketing company posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period.

