Steven Madden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $463.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $451.9 million.

Steven Madden expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share.

