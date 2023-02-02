Deckers: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) _ Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $278.7 million.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had profit of $10.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.57 per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $18 to $18.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DECK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DECK