Permian Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $102.1 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $616.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.3 million.

