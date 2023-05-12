Home Point Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) on Friday reported a loss of $133.8 million in its first quarter.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMPT