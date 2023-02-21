La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $31.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $572.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, La-Z-Boy said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $545 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZB