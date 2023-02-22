Chesapeake Utilities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.2 million.

The Dover, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share.

The energy and utility company posted revenue of $187.3 million in the period.

