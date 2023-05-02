Dynavax Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $46.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVAX