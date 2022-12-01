Zscaler: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Thursday reported a loss of $68.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $355.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $364 million to $366 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.23 to $1.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZS