Stanley Black & Decker: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) _ Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $50.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The New Britain, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $3.99 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $6.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.95 billion.

Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.65 per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWK