Crescent Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $684.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $96.7 million, or $2.20 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.06 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRGY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRGY