UBS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) _ UBS AG (UBS) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.65 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Zurich-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $10.98 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.03 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.63 billion, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.56 billion.

