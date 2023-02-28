Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $31.5 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

