Ambarella: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $19.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The video-compression chipmaker posted revenue of $83.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Ambarella said it expects revenue in the range of $81 million to $85 million.

Ambarella shares have declined 64% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $73.65, a drop of 64% in the last 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMBA