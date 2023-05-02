Restaurant Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $189 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

