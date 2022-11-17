BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $33.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $379.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.3 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.82, a decline of 4% in the last 12 months.

