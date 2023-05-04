NN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $127.1 million in the period.

NN expects full-year revenue in the range of $515 million to $545 million.

