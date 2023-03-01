Dine Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $208 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.1 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $909.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIN