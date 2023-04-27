LSI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Thursday reported net income of $4.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share.

The lighting and LED display company posted revenue of $117.5 million in the period.

_____

