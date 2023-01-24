Capital One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.23 billion.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.82 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.81 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.04 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9 billion.

