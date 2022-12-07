Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) _ The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $26.5 million.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $121.5 million in the period.

