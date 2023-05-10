MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $22.5 million.

The Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $166.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.4 million.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings to be $5.05 per share, with revenue expected to be $656 million.

