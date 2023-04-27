Old Point Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Thursday reported net income of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

