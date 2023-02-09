Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $216.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $3.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

