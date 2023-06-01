Reeds: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Reeds Inc. (REED) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.70 per share.

The beverage and candy company posted revenue of $11.2 million in the period.

