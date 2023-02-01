Old Dominion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $323.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.92.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.38 billion, or $12.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.26 billion.

