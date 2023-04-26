AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Kaiser: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 26, 2023 GMT

    FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.9 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 99 cents.

    The aluminum products company posted revenue of $807.6 million in the period.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALU

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.