Enthusiast Gaming: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $39.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.1 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $156 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGLX