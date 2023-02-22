FNF Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $68 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $2.55 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.14 billion, or $4.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.56 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNF