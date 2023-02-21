AP NEWS
    Archrock Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 21, 2023 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

    The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $218.9 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $44.3 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $845.6 million.

    Archrock Inc. shares have risen nearly 3% since the beginning of the year.

