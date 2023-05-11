AP NEWS
    News Corp.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

    May 11, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. (NWS) on Thursday reported profit of $50 million in its fiscal third quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

    The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $2.45 billion in the period.

