News Corp.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. (NWS) on Thursday reported profit of $50 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $2.45 billion in the period.

