Confluent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Monday reported a loss of $105.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 9 cents per share.

The data infrastructure software maker posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $452.6 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $585.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Confluent expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $166 million to $168 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Confluent expects full-year results to range from a loss of 28 cents per share to a loss of 22 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $760 million to $765 million.

Confluent shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.03, a decline of 63% in the last 12 months.

