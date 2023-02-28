APi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $73 million, or 10 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.56 billion.

APi shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APG