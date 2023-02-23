HNI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The maker of office furniture and fireplaces posted revenue of $568.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $123.9 million, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.36 billion.

