CBOE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $159 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $1 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $457.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $460.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $234.1 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

CBOE shares have dropped almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

