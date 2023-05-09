Clear Channel Outdoor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $545.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $540 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Clear Channel Outdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $635 million to $660 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.26. A year ago, they were trading at $2.44.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCO