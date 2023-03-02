Integral Ad Science: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $117.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.7 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $15.4 million, or 10 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $408.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $102 million to $104 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $453 million to $463 million.

