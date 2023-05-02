Voya: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $83 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.69 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $261 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $288.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOYA