Philips: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported a loss of $713.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 24 cents per share.

The medical imaging equipment maker posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period.

