Republic Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Thursday reported net income of $28.1 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The holding company for Republic Bank & Trust posted revenue of $123 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $115.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

