W.P. Carey: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $279.2 million, or $1.31 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $294.4 million, or $1.39 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $427.8 million in the period.

W.P. Carey expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.30 to $5.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPC