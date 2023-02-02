Selective Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) _ Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $86.5 million.

The Branchville, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $952.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $958 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $224.9 million, or $3.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.67 billion.

